Next-generation DDR5 RAM promises to be twice as fast as DDR4

DDR5, the next-generation of RAM, promises twice the speed of the current-gen DDR4 memory. This has been revealed by JEDEC, the organization responsible for setting the standards of computer memory.

Basically, the DDR5 (Double Data Rate 5) RAM should offer double the bandwidth and density of DDR4 RAM. It will also be faster and more power efficient due to improved channel efficiency.

“As planned, DDR5 will provide double the bandwidth and density over DDR4, along with delivering improved channel efficiency. These enhancements, combined with a more user-friendly interface for server and client platforms, will enable high performance and improved power management in a wide variety of applications”, says JEDEC in a statement.

JEDEC said work on the DDR5 standard is “moving forward rapidly”, and a final version of the standard is forcasted for 2018. So, consumers shouldn’t expect to get their hands-on DDR5 RAM until the year 2020.In contrast, DDR4 RAM was finalized in 2012, but didn’t become widely available until 2015.

JEDED is also developing NVDIMM-P (Non-Volatile Dual Inline Memory Module Persistent), which “will be a new high capacity persistent memory module for computing systems.” This standard, too, is expected in 2018. JEDEC will release more details about DDR5 RAM and NVDIMN-P in June at the Server Forum in California.

However, SSDs are now slowly and gradually reaching the performance and latency of conventional memory. Intel recently released first-generation Optane drives that have about 10 times higher latency, they really aren't quite there.

