New York state Attorney General to sue over net neutrality reversal

By: Reuters | Washington | Published: December 15, 2017 12:40 am
Net nutrality, FCC, US federal Communications Commission, Eric Schneiderman, New york attorney general, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Thursday he would lead a multi-state legal challenge to the US Federal Communications Commission vote to reverse landmark the 2015 net neutrality rules.

Schneiderman, a Democrat, said in a statement that states “will sue to stop the FCC’s illegal rollback of net neutrality.”

The American Civil Liberties Union also pledged a court fight after the 3-2 vote and a trade group representing companies like Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc said it opposed the reversal and was weighing legal options. Also Read | US Federal Communications Commission votes to repeal net neutrality rules

