New York state Attorney General to sue over net neutrality reversal

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. (Source: Reuters) New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. (Source: Reuters)

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Thursday he would lead a multi-state legal challenge to the US Federal Communications Commission vote to reverse landmark the 2015 net neutrality rules.

Schneiderman, a Democrat, said in a statement that states “will sue to stop the FCC’s illegal rollback of net neutrality.”

The American Civil Liberties Union also pledged a court fight after the 3-2 vote and a trade group representing companies like Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc said it opposed the reversal and was weighing legal options. Also Read | US Federal Communications Commission votes to repeal net neutrality rules

Huh? @FCC was about to vote on #NetNeutrality when Pai called a recess “on advice of security.” Room is being cleared. pic.twitter.com/rkGv4CZdRr — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) December 14, 2017

