New Nokia phones to have Zeiss camera as HMD Global ropes in old partner

One of the biggest partnerships of the smartphone era is returning. The new range of Nokia Android smartphones will once again sport the ZEISS branding with the latter tying up with HMD Global to set “new imaging standards” for the industry.

HMD Global, which now manufactures Nokia phones, and ZEISS have put in place a long-term agreement that “builds on the shared history and expertise” of the two brands. The agreement will mean the two will work together towards improving quality across software and services, but also covering screen quality and optic design.

Florian Seiche, President, HMD Global said this was a commitment to always deliver the very best experience for customers. “Our fans want more than a great smartphone camera, they want a complete imaging experience that doesn’t just set the standard but redefines it. Our fans expect it and, together with ZEISS, we’re delivering it – co-developed imaging excellence for all.”

Asked about the specifics of the partnership, Seiche told indianexpress.com that the idea was to create a standard imaging experience. “We are jointly setting a standard for a great imaging experience for future generations of Nokia smartphones. We don’t want to limit the collaboration and will try to drive end-to-end from software to hardware and optics,” he added.

Dr Matthias Metz, Member of the Executive Board of ZEISS Group, said the collaboration will enhance the “consumers’ holistic imaging experience based on excellence and innovation”. Seiche said the new Nokia phones already stands for premium build quality and materials as well as top-end security and this will add excellence in camera to the list.

However, HMD Global was non-committal on when the phones with the Zeiss camera technology will be rolled out. “In due time,” is all that Seiche said when asked about the same.

HMD Globally had recently brought to India three phones under the Nokia branding with the N3, N5 and N6 all catering to the budget segment. However, it has been long speculated that the company will soon launch premium devices as well.

