New low cost robotic arm for minimally invasive surgery developed

FlexDex, a simple, ergonomic and intuitive needle driver for stitching inside the body is an all-mechanical platform that mounts to the surgeon’s arm, mimicking the direction of movement of the surgeon’s hand. (Source: FlexDex) FlexDex, a simple, ergonomic and intuitive needle driver for stitching inside the body is an all-mechanical platform that mounts to the surgeon’s arm, mimicking the direction of movement of the surgeon’s hand. (Source: FlexDex)

Scientists, including one of Indian origin, have developed a new type of robotic arm that could perform complex, minimally invasive surgery at a lower cost.

FlexDex, a simple, ergonomic and intuitive needle driver for stitching inside the body is an all-mechanical platform that mounts to the surgeon’s arm, mimicking the direction of movement of the surgeon’s hand, said researchers at the University of Michigan (UM) in the US.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

This method will lead to less trauma for patients and shorter recovery times after surgery and could result in new capabilities for rural hospitals and other medical centres that can not afford more expensive systems.

The instrument costing just USD 500 may replace a USD 2 million robot for minimally invasive procedures, also known as laparoscopic surgery, researchers said. The lower cost could result in new capabilities for rural hospitals and other medical centres that can’t afford more expensive systems.

“FlexDex provides the functionality of robots at the cost of traditional hand-held laparoscopic instruments. It will give surgeons a higher degree of dexterity and intuitive control than traditional laparoscopic instruments,” said Shorya Awtar, associate professor at University of Michigan (UM) in the US.

Also Read: Mars 2020 rover set to sport more efficient robotic arm

“Our mission is to democratize minimally invasive surgery and expand its use around the US and the world,” he added. The innovators have used the instrument in several laparoscopic and thoracic procedures and will be using in a long list of operations including hernia repairs, hysterectomies and prostatectomies.

“This is the culmination of 10 years of effort and to know that the device is performing exactly as we expected it would, impacting patients’ lives in a positive way it’s an amazing feeling.

“We always saw the potential, but now it is crystallised,” said Jim Geiger, a paediatric surgeon at the University of Michigan.