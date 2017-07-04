Reliance Jio is offering up to 224GB data to new JioFi users: Here’s a look at all plans

eliance Jio has rolled out new offers for its users who purchase JioFi device along with Jio SIM card. eliance Jio has rolled out new offers for its users who purchase JioFi device along with Jio SIM card.

Reliance Jio has rolled out new offers for its users who purchase JioFi device along with Jio SIM card. While activating SIM, customers can go for one of the four options that the company has unveiled. Plus users will have to pay Rs 99 to enroll into company’s Prime programme. The offer can only be availed by users who purchase new JioFi device and new Jio SIM.

Reliance Jio’s first option gives 2GB data per month for 12 months at a monthly recharge of Rs 149. The second option will give users 1GB data per day for six months at a monthly recharge of Rs 309. The third and the fourth option offer 2GB data per day for 4 months and 60GB data for two months respectively. Users will need to do a monthly recharge of Rs 509 and Rs 999 respectively. The offer is available for prepaid users, and bill cycle is 28 days.

Meanwhile, Jio’s ‘Summer Surprise’ offer will expire at the end of this month for users, post which they’ll have to get a recharge done to continue using company’s data services. The offer was rolled in April, and was taken back in a few days following a TRAI order. However, users who enrolled into ‘Summer Surprise’ (recharge with Rs 99+Rs 303 or above) before it was withdrawn, were still entitled to free data for three months.

Currently, Reliance Jio has ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer that gives users 1GB/2GB data per day for 84 days at a recharge of Rs 309/Rs 509 respectively. Several other postpaid and prepaid plans are listed on the website as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd