New Gmail app lets Android users use swipe gestures to perform various tasks

Google is currently in the process of dismissing the older design of its Gmail application, and bringing in its new and improved design.

Google has started rolling out new gesture-based features for Android users, according to a report by Android Police. These new features will make maintaining Gmail accounts much easier for users. These features will allow users to perform different tasks like marking emails as read/unread or deleting emails by simply swiping in different directions. All these new swipe actions are included in the latest version of the Gmail app v.8.5.20.

As per the report, these new features will include archiving, deleting, moving, marking emails as read/unread, and snooze options. Users can pick and choose the actions they want, after which they will be able to simply swipe in the chosen directions to perform the tasks.

According to previous reports, Google is currently in the process of dismissing the older design of its Gmail application, and bringing in its new and improved design. According to the report by Android Police, it has been over a week since Google started rolling out the Gmail v.8.5.20 to smartphones running on Google’s Android operating system. However, there is still no news as to when these new features will be coming to the iOS version of the app.

Google, earlier this month, also introduced a new programme under which users can test out the new Gmail called the “early adopter programme (EAP)”. This new version of the mailing client under the company’s “early adopter programme (EAP)” includes various new features like Gmail offline and nudging.

