New flexible smartphone can be rolled up onto your wrist

At around six millimetre thick and 100 gram in weight, it is light enough to go with you when you exercise or for a night on the town. Source: (Royol Corporation) At around six millimetre thick and 100 gram in weight, it is light enough to go with you when you exercise or for a night on the town. Source: (Royol Corporation)

A US-based company has developed a smartphone prototype with a full colour flexible display which can be rolled up conveniently on to the wrist.

To receive a call, it can either be used as a speaker or removed and straightened into a traditional phone. At the end of the call, you may bend it back onto your wrist and continue with your run, the company said.

FlexPhone, developed by US-based Royole Corporation, can also function as a fitness tracker where it can monitor many physical parameters including heart rate, steps taken, and distance travelled.

At around six millimetre thick and 100 gram in weight, it is light enough to go with you when you exercise or for a night on the town. Additionally, with both display and circuitry being flexible, the FlexPhone is able to handle drops and bumps with less chance of breaking.

Also Read: Lenovo shows off prototype bendable smartphone and tablet

The phone features 3G connectivity, is SIM card compatible, and runs off of an Android OS.

This flexible smartphone prototype has been named as Innovation Awards Honouree at the CES trade show in Las Vegas. “We are thrilled to be recognised as a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honouree for the product,” said Bill Liu, Founder and CEO of Royole.