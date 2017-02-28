Netflix will soon support HDR technology on mobile phones

Netflix is constantly working on innovative encoding techniques to provide great video quality while using less bandwidth. ( Source: Netflix) Netflix is constantly working on innovative encoding techniques to provide great video quality while using less bandwidth. ( Source: Netflix)

With the aim to provide great video quality while using less bandwidth, global video streaming service Netflix will soon support HDR technology on mobile devices.

“Starting with the LG G6 phones that support both Dolby Vision and HDR 10 streams, Netflix would be supporting HDR on mobile devices,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told the gathering during a session at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) here.

Netflix users now don’t have to have an expensive TV to get HDR as Netflix brings the best picture quality to a small screen and making the best picture quality even more accessible, he added.

Netflix is constantly working on innovative encoding techniques to provide great video quality while using less bandwidth. “Netflix will soon roll out new video encodes for mobile devices, providing someone who has an extremely poor internet connection watching on a cell network something that once was considered impossible,” Hastings said.

With the efficiency of these new encodes, users who are worried about data caps will be able to stream up to 30 hours of Netflix with a 2GB data cap. Hastings also talked about the future of internet TV, trends that the service has seen through the years of operations and its content strategy.

“Today, users can watch shows like ‘Santa Clarita Diet’, ‘Chef’s Table’, ‘The OA’ and all of the ‘Marvel’ series in HDR,” Hastings said.