Need data protection law in the country, says Nandan Nilekani

At a time when a nine-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is examining whether the right to privacy is a fundamental right, Nandan Nilekani, former chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), on Saturday said there is a need for data protection law in the country.

“We need to have a law that (mandates) whoever collects data, be it an Indian or global company or the government, will share data with consumers/businesses on request,” Nilekani said at the Delhi Economics Conclave here. Last month, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s Chairman R S Sharma, who is also the former Director General of UIDAI, had pointed out that privacy was a culture-specific issue that was being imported in the country by multinationals, which he said were affected by Aadhaar as it was in conflict with their attempts to create their own database of users.

Nilekani said that data from tools such as Aadhaar is fundamental for putting the economy on a cycle of growth, and could empower users with data, remove knowledge asymmetry and promote innovation. He also urged policymakers to take steps for data inversion to empower users, who can benefit from their own data.

Citing the potential data that could be generated by the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), Nilekani said such data, for instance, can be used by businesses to secure bank loans, adding that India would become data rich before it became economically rich.

