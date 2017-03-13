National roaming: Idea to offer free incoming

Incoming roaming charges for Idea subscribers is Rs 0.45 per minute at present. Incoming roaming charges for Idea subscribers is Rs 0.45 per minute at present.

The country’s third-largest telecom operator, Idea Cellular, has decided to make incoming calls on national roaming free effective April 1. Idea also slashed rates for outgoing calls, besides launching value packs for roaming outside India, which will bring costs down by up to 85 per cent. Idea also abolished the premium on data tariffs on national roaming. The development comes in the backdrop of telecom firms coming out with exciting tariff plans and offers to ring-fence their subscribes following the launch of Reliance Jio Infocomm.

For outgoing calls, roaming fee on local calls is Rs 0.80 per minute, while for STD calls, it is Rs 1.15. The firm has announced that outgoing calls and SMS, while on roaming, will become more affordable. Sashi Shankar, chief marketing officer of Idea Cellular, said: "While incoming calls will be free, customers will also be able to enjoy outgoing calls, SMS and data services at affordable rates, starting April 1. International roaming packs are designed keeping in mind the travel trends of Indians going abroad, as well as their wireless data usage requirements, whether travelling for work or leisure."

International roaming rates are costly with an outgoing call is charged at around Rs 150/minute on an average. Incoming calls cost Rs 50 a minute and SMS is billed at Rs 15. Idea is now offering a range of international packs with free bundled usage of up to 400 outgoing minutes, 100 SMSes a day, large data volume and unlimited incoming calls. These packs also come with free 1GB/2GB/3GB data and overage charges as low as Rs 3 per MB.

