NASSCOM pushes for social impact with NASSCOM 10,000 startups event

To promote startups with social impact in the country, IT industry apex body NASSCOM has launched the second edition of its “Code for The Next Billion Programme” that aims to promote internet innovation among software developers. Launched in 2015, the programme aims to provide a platform for startups to showcase innovations that can help solve some of the problems in the society.

As part of the six-month programme, 10 social impact startups from the country will be chosen and mentored towards building a sustainable social enterprise. They will be provided with technical and financial mentoring to build their applications. “In the present day, we are witnessing a remarkable growth in the startup ecosystem. We believe that the programme will not only catalyse the constantly innovating ecosystem but will also help design thought process in the country,” said NASSCOM Vice President (Industry Initiative) KS Viswanathan in the statement.

“The programme is a step forward in supporting social impact startups and encouraging a developer ecosystem that inspires innovation,” said Satyajeet Singh, the head of strategic product partnerships of Facebook India and South Asia. The programme by ‘Nasscom 10,000 Startups’ is launched in partnership with Facebook, to accelerate the development and adoption of mobile internet applications across India, an official statement said. NASSCOM 10,000 Startups aims to foster, fund and provide support to impact 10,000 technology startups in India by 2023.

