NASSCOM hosts core committee meeting in Hyderabad as precursor to WCIT 2018

As part of its Amplify Digital Series, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) on Monday hosted a core committee meeting in the city comprising industry leaders of Indian IT.

The meeting was held as a precursor to the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) and NASSCOM India Leadership Forum, which will be making its debut in India in February 2018.

With WCIT’s Core Committee in attendance, the discussion gave an insight into the agenda and priorities of the IT congress, which will be co-hosted as a megaevent with the NASSCOM India Leadership Forum (NILF). Present in the meeting were BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman, Cyient and C P Gurnani, CEO and Managing Director, CEO & Managing Director, Tech Mahindra.

“2018 marks not only the debut of WCIT in India, but the first time we are holding an event of NILF’s global scale in Hyderabad. After hosting the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, we are excited to encourage Hyderabad’s forward-looking policies and its position as an emerging Silicon Valley of India by bringing NILF-WCIT to the city”, said Gurnani.

Amplify Digital Series is being organised countrywide by NASSCOM, with select CXOs to discuss the digital revolution and how it is reshaping the world around us with its implications for government, business and society. Its pivot is to encourage a digital core in India Inc. – an enterprise-wide transformation that rethinks the core across people, processes, and technology.

