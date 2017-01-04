MySight360 is a wearable camera that wants to free users from rigs

MySight360 is wearable VR camera that has managed to get funding on Kickstarter. MySight360 is wearable VR camera that has managed to get funding on Kickstarter.

MySight360 has put up its wearable VR camera for funding on Kickstarter. The project has 388 backers so far and has generated about $76,000; their original goal was $60,000. MySight360 comes with video stabilisation, and claims to shoot crisp and sharp videos. The idea is to free users from the burden of heavy rigs when they are out on an adventure and want to shoot videos.

It also comes with One-Touch Highlight Video app, that can transform hours of footage into a video so that can be shared on social media as well.

MySight360 wearable VR camera can shoot videos in 4K, 2.5K and 1080p and photos in a resolution of 4320×2160 pixels. The videos can be shot at 240 degrees wide-angle. This is a wearable camera that does not need mounts or rigs. It can be clipped on to things such as bag, cycle handle, helmet and cap. The device has a compact design and weighs less than 90 grams.

MySight360 wearable VR camera has a built-in horizontal calibration and a snapshot function that automatically records for 10 seconds every 3 minutes, which helps in optimising battery management to last over 15 hours of usage. MySight360’s wearable VR camera has a forward tilting fish-lens at 45 degrees, which enables creating first person point of view.

MySight360 mobile app will also let users add text, graphics, theme, and music to videos. The app can be used to share videos and photos on social media instantly with one-click. Users can choose the device as a stand alone camera unit or together with your smartphone. MySight360 is WiFi-enabled and waterproof. It supports MicroSD card and Micro USB.

