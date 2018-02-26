MWC 2018: Reliance Jio aims for 99 per cent India coverage by October 2018, announces new IoT network with Samsung

Jio also revealed it is adding around 10,000 towers every month to boost its overall 4G LTE network capabilities. Jio also revealed it is adding around 10,000 towers every month to boost its overall 4G LTE network capabilities.

Reliance Jio has said that it aims to cover 99 per cent of the Indian population by October-November 2018 with its LTE network. Currently it has around 86-87 per cent of the population covered. Reliance Jio executives shared this information at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, where the company also announced a new NB IoT (Internet of Things) partnership with Samsung. The South-Korean technology giant will continue to remain the exclusive partner for Jio to provide devices, technology for the upcoming IoT network.

With NB IoT, which is a more efficient network solution to manage IoT devices, Samsung and Jio hope to further boost digital transformation in India, said the two companies. Jio also revealed it is adding around 10,000 towers every month to boost its overall 4G LTE network capabilities. Samsung will continue to remain the exclusive supplier for Jio with regard to equipment to boost LTE network coverage and capacity. The player will also help with the deployment of the next-generation cellular IoT network.

Jio also said that it is working with partners for IoT devices and looking at low-cost options. The company said it views this as a volume game and is working with chipset vendors on the same.

Jio’s new IoT network will support both consumer and enterprise use cases.

Reliance Jio President Jyotindra Thacker explained that the company was looking at more tracking-based use cases for the network. “Possible use cases include logistics and transformation. Tracking sensors on such transport vehicles connected to the IoT network could transform this industry. We are also looking at weather tracking, but in a more localised way with NB IoT. Agriculture is another industry we are hoping to disrupt with the new IoT network,” he said.

“We are delighted to contribute to Jio’s success story and rapid growth. We have been striving to offer the best experience possible to all users at Jio. Jio’s LTE network will unlock the potential of IoT and promise a much more convenient and safe environment for users,” Youngky Kim, President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, said. The new NB-IoT service will use the existing spectrum held by Jio along with software upgrades for already installed base stations.

