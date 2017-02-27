MWC 2017: Sony Xperia XZ Premium with 4K HDR display launched

Sony Xperia XZ Premium has a 5.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) display, having a resolution of 806 ppi. Sony Xperia XZ Premium has a 5.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) display, having a resolution of 806 ppi.

Sony has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia XZ Premium, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Xperia XZ focuses on superior display and camera technology in a bid to get different from the likes of Apple and Samsung.

The phone has a 5.5-inch 4K (3840×2160) display, with a pixel density of 806 ppi, like the Z5 Premium. The Xperia XZ is the world’s first smartphone with a 4K HDR screen, meaning the resolution is four times better than high-definition displays. HDR supported screens on a mobile smartphone is fast becoming a marquee feature. LG’s latest smartphone, the G6, has an HDR display. Even the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 (now defunct) featured an HDR screen.

So far, there is a limited section of content that can be viewed on a 4K HDR screen. Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video service offers content in 4K HDR. Sony said it has inked a partnership with Amazon to optimise a selection of 4K HDR content from its Prime Video streaming service.

The Xperia XZ Premium also gets an improved camera. The Japanese company claims the phone’s 19-megapixel “Motion Eye” camera is capable of shooting videos at 960 frames per second, four times slower than any other smartphone. The Xperia XZ Premium also features a 13-megapixel front-facing camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and a 22mm wide-angle lens.

Along with a 4K HDR screen and super slow motion video capture, the Xperia XZ Premium is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor – which is the fastest chip created by Qualcomm. The new processor is also capable of delivering Gigabit Class LTE (up to 1Gbps).

Other features of the Xperia XZ Premium are as follows: 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory with microSD card support, fingerprint scanner, waterproof design, USB Type-C support, and a 3230 mAh battery with Stamina mode.

Xperia XZ Premium will be available in Luminous Chrome and Deepsea Black colour options, beginning from late Spring 2017. It will likely to be priced at $799 ( or approx Rs 53,305).

