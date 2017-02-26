MWC 2017 Live updates: LG G6 launch, Nokia’s big comeback, Moto G5 Plus, and more

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 live announcements: LG G6, Huawei, Nokia 3310, Motorola Moto G5 and other top launches taking place today. (Source: Bloomberg) Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 live announcements: LG G6, Huawei, Nokia 3310, Motorola Moto G5 and other top launches taking place today. (Source: Bloomberg)

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 has already begun if you count the pre-event announcements. BlackBerry KeyOne was announced yesterday by TCL and BlackBerry at MWC 2017 in Barcelona. Today LG G6, Motorola Moto G5, Huawei V9 or P10, and yes the Nokia phones will be revealed to the world.

Here are live updates from Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, February 26 pre-announcements:

3.32 pm: So it looks like LG’s G6 stream will take some time to start. We’re not surprised by this.

3.27 pm: LG G6 will have a 5.7-inch QHD display with a special 18:9 aspect ratio, and a near bezel-less display.

3.20 pm: Looks like the LG G6 launch is only ten minutes away. According to reports, LG G6 will be running the Snapdragon 821 processor, and not the latest 835. The reason: Samsung apparently has first dibs on the 835 chip, and no new phones with this are expected till after the Galaxy S8 launches.

2.45 pm: For LG, the G6 carries the burden of expectations. The previous phone failed to pose any challenge to the Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 edge. LG’s G6 will need to make a mark in the premium smartphone segment, though right now it looks kind of impossible for the company.

2.42 pm: LG G6 was recently leaked in a new set of images by noted tipster Evan Blass. Based on the images, the phone will come in three colours: black, white, and ‘ice platinum’. It also looks closer to the LG V20 smartphone in terms of design. As we’ve already mentioned LG G5’s modular smartphone wasn’t a hit, and the company is going back to the basics.

2.41 pm: LG is live streaming the event on their YouTube channel as well. The event starts at around 4.30 pm IST, though the YouTube stream indicates LG could start the show by 3.30 pm itself.

2.40pm: So the first announcement of the day is the LG G6 flagship smartphone. Leaked pictures and LG’s own invite have given enough indication the company is doing away with the modular design of the G5, which failed to convince consumers or reviewers. With LG G6, the company is introducing a bezel-less display.

