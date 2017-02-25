MWC 2017 BlackBerry live updates: BlackBerry KeyOne full specs revealed ahead of launch

MWC 2017 BlackBerry Live updates and announcement: The new BlackBerry Mercury smartphone will be revealed with detailed specifications and the final name. MWC 2017 BlackBerry Live updates and announcement: The new BlackBerry Mercury smartphone will be revealed with detailed specifications and the final name.

Mobile World Congress 2017 or MWC 2017 officially starts on February 27, but pre-announcements will take place this weekend, which is February 25 and February 26. Today Blackberry is hosting its MWC pre-briefing where it is expected to unveil the BlackBerry Mercury smartphone.

The event will live streamed on CrackBerry’s YouTube page, which the official partner for this event, and it will start at 7:00pm Barcelona time, which is 11:30pm IST. Now BlackBerry and TCL already gave a first look at this upcoming device at the earlier CES 2017 show in January in Las Vegas, but the company has not confirmed the specifications or the final name of the product. Details around pricing, specifications, and availability will be made known at the event.

Watch our video of the BlackBerry Mercury first look as unveiled at CES 2017

Here are the live updates from BlackBerry Mercury launch event:

10.00 pm: BlackBerry’s event is being live streamed on CrackBerry’s YouTube page. It will start at 11.30 pm IST.

10.05 pm: As far as the leaked specifications of the BlackBerry Mercury go it will have a 4.5-inch display and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. It will have 3GB RAM, 3400 mAh battery, along with an 18MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera.

BlackBerry KeyOne is the name of the BlackBerry Mercury smartphone, according to an official page that went live ahead of launch. BlackBerry KeyOne is the name of the BlackBerry Mercury smartphone, according to an official page that went live ahead of launch.

10.10 pm: Looks like specifications of the BlackBerry have already gone live on the website ahead of the launch. According to a report on Phonearena, the phone will be called BlackBerry KeyOne.

Specs include: Android 7.1 Nougat on board, a 4.5-inch scratch-resistant with 1620 x 1080-pixel resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core chip along with 3GB RAM and 32GB on-board storage. It will have a 12MP rear camera (Sony IMX378 sensor) with 4K video at 30 fps and f/2.0 lens and an 8MP front camera along with a 3,505 mAh battery and a USB Type-C cable.

Tomorrow Lenovo Motorola, Nokia-HMD Global, Samsung, and LG will be hosting events where they will launch their upcoming devices. We’ll also have a dedicated live blog for those launches. Devices expected to make a splash at MWC 2017 are: LG G6 flagship phone, the Nokia 6, 5, 3 and Nokia 3310 and these phones are being manufactured and launched by HMD Global. Samsung will be unveiling its new Galaxy Tab, and hopefully revealing the launch date for the Galaxy S8.

Other companies which are expected to make announcements, include Huawei which will launch an international version of Huawei V9 that was earlier unveiled in China; Meizu is also hosting a MWC event. Huawei Watch 2 running on Android Wear 2.0 could also make an appearance at MWC 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd