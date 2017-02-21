Mukesh Ambani: Jio tariff plans to roll out from April 1, calls within India to be free, no roaming charges

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday announced that starting April 1, Jio will start offering its tariff plans and all domestic voice calls will always remain free and there will be no roaming charges.

He also announced the launch of Jio Prime membership programme, that will open from March 1 and will remain open till March 31, 2017. Those who are already subscribers and those who join Jio before March 31, can subscribe to a year plan for a fee of Rs 99. Jio Prime members can continue to benefit from Jio New Year offer for another 12 months, the scheme will be for a price of Rs 303/month uptil March 31, 2018. More value plans will be announced for Jio Prime members soon and details will be on My Jio app, Ambani said.

Jio Prime members can also get the Jio media bouquet service free for a full year till March 31, 2018. Jio Prime members will also benefit from a line up of deals from Jio and its partners.

To enroll, one can log on to My Jio app or on the Jio website and subscribe to the membership. You can also walk-in to any Jio store and subscribe to the membership.

Ambani said Reliance Industries’ Jio will more than double its network in the coming months and by end 2017 Jio network will cover 99 per cent of India’s population by being in every town and village of India. He also said that the telecom service will offer 20 per cent more data than competitors after matching their price.

“Nearly seven customers on its network every single second of every single day,” says Mukesh Ambani, an unprecedented level of acceptance for any company anywhere in the world, he says.

“Every single day, Jio customers make 200 cr minutes of voice and data calls. Jio users consumed more than 100 cr GB of data was consumed on the Jio network in January… more than 3.3 cr of data in a day,” claims Mukesh Ambani

“Jio has risen to these heights only because of the affection and enthusiasm of the 100 mn customers, Ambani said, adding that Jio users consumes as much as United States of America and nearly 50 per cent of China’s users.

