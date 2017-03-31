MTNL’s counter to Jio: 2GB data per day, call benefits for Rs 319

MTNL will offer 2GB of 3G data per day and unlimited calling within its network for Rs 319 from April 1 as it seeks to counter Reliance Jio’s data offer. Representational Image. (Source: Reuters) MTNL will offer 2GB of 3G data per day and unlimited calling within its network for Rs 319 from April 1 as it seeks to counter Reliance Jio’s data offer. Representational Image. (Source: Reuters)

MTNL will offer 2GB of 3G data per day and unlimited calling within its network for Rs 319 from April 1 as it seeks to counter Reliance Jio’s data offer.

“On its 31st anniversary, MTNL announces new plan from April 1, 2017 that offers 2 GB of 3G data per day and unlimited calling within MTNL network for Rs 319 for Delhi and Mumbai mobile customers,” the company said in a statement. The plan will remain valid for 28 days after which MTNL customers will have to recharge with same value for availing benefits.

“This promotional offer is valid for 90 days. MTNL customers will also get 25 minutes of free call to other networks everyday and after that they will be charged 25 paise for a minute phone call,” the statement said.

All telecom operators in the country are trying to match low tariff that new entrant Reliance Jio will offer from April 1. The lowest value plan from Reliance Jio under its special scheme will offer 1GB of 4G data everyday and unlimited calling throughout the country for Rs 303 a month.

MTNL is not the only one trying to counter Reliance Jio’s schemes of 1GB internet per day under the Prime membership. The other govt-owned telecom player BSNL will offer 1GB of data free to users who have a smartphone, but were not using mobile internet.

BSNL earlier launched a plan that offers 2 GB of 3G data per day and unlimited calling within its network for Rs 339. The plan has a validity of 28 days. Along with 2GB 3G data per day, BSNL users will also get 25 minutes of free call to other network everyday.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd