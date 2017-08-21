MTNL increases 3G mobile data limit up to 3 times at the same price

MTNL has increased 3G mobile internet data limit by up to three times in the same price for its pre-paid customers. MTNL has increased 3G mobile internet data limit by up to three times in the same price for its pre-paid customers.

State-run telecom firm MTNL said it has increased 3G mobile internet data limit by up to three times in the same price for its pre-paid customers.

“Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has decided to offer up to three times free data on existing prepaid 3G data coupons available in the market,” the public sector firm said in a statement.

The company announced that customers buying its Rs 99 data coupons will get 1.5 GB data with a validity of 30 days against 500 MB earlier. Similarly Rs 19 coupon will now provide triple data at 750 MB. The scheme has been in effect from August 7, the company said.

MTNL customers recharging with Rs 319 will get 2 GB of 2G or 3G data everyday, unlimited free calls on MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai and daily free 25 minutes on other networks,with a validity of 28 days, the statement said.

Previous reports in the past have claimed that the government could merge loss-making public sector telecom operator MTNL and BSNL. However, contrary to reports, there is no such plan to merge the two PSUs. Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha has recently said that the government has taken enough steps to make BSNL and MTNL competitive in the telecom sector.

MTNL has been hit hard by losses, and according to some estimates its debt currently stands at over Rs 15,000. MTNL’s wireless subscriber base currently stands at over 36 lakh in Delhi and Mumbai where it currently operates.

