Motorola partners RentoMojo to rent out Moto Mods

Motorola has launched three new Moto Mods – JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker Mod, Moto TurboPower Pack battery Mod and the GamePad Mod. Motorola has launched three new Moto Mods – JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker Mod, Moto TurboPower Pack battery Mod and the GamePad Mod.

Handset maker Motorola said it has partnered with RentoMojo to offer customers the facility to rent out Moto Mods for Rs 399 a week. Moto Mods are sets of accessories for Motorola’s flagship Moto Z handset that is positioned in the premium category in the Indian smartphone market.

The company has also launched three new Moto Mods — JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker Mod, Moto TurboPower Pack battery Mod and the GamePad Mod — that will go on sale at Flipkart and across all Motorola exclusive stores starting December 17.

JBL SoundBoost 2 can be snapped on to Moto Z series smartphones to give the smartphone a sound boost. It doesn’t require pairing, promises a 10-hour build-in battery life. It comes with a splashproof coating. Moto TurboPower pack adds an extra day of battery life (3,490mAh) and is USB Type-C compatible. Moto GamePad has a 1035mAh built-in battery. It comes with dual control sticks and four action buttons. Moto GamePad doesn’t require Bluetooth pairing.

“This is an India-first initiative. We want people to experience the magic of mods before (they) go ahead and buy it. “So, whether it is extra battery life or great sound that they are looking for, we will have a mod for that,” Motorola Mobility India Managing Director Sudhin Mathur said. He, however, declined to comment on the number of Moto Z handsets that the company has sold in India.

The other mods launched previously include Moto Insta- Share Projector, Hasselblad True Zoom and JBL SoundBoost. The rental service will be available from December 23 across top 8 cities, including the metros.

With Tech Desk inputs

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App