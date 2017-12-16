Top news

Motorola partners RentoMojo to rent out Moto Mods

Motorola's new Moto Mods will go on sale at Flipkart and across all Motorola exclusive stores starting December 17.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: December 16, 2017 10:32 am
Motorola, Moto Mods, new Moto Mods, rent Mods, Rentmojo rent Mods, Turbo Booster Mod, Moto Mods Flipkart, Projector Mod, Battery Mod Motorola has launched three new Moto Mods – JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker Mod, Moto TurboPower Pack battery Mod and the GamePad Mod.
Related News

Handset maker Motorola said it has partnered with RentoMojo to offer customers the facility to rent out Moto Mods for Rs 399 a week. Moto Mods are sets of accessories for Motorola’s flagship Moto Z handset that is positioned in the premium category in the Indian smartphone market.

The company has also launched three new Moto Mods — JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker Mod, Moto TurboPower Pack battery Mod and the GamePad Mod — that will go on sale at Flipkart and across all Motorola exclusive stores starting December 17.

JBL SoundBoost 2 can be snapped on to Moto Z series smartphones to give the smartphone a sound boost. It doesn’t require pairing, promises a 10-hour build-in battery life. It comes with a splashproof coating. Moto TurboPower pack adds an extra day of battery life (3,490mAh) and is USB Type-C compatible. Moto GamePad has a 1035mAh built-in battery. It comes with dual control sticks and four action buttons. Moto GamePad doesn’t require Bluetooth pairing.

“This is an India-first initiative. We want people to experience the magic of mods before (they) go ahead and buy it. “So, whether it is extra battery life or great sound that they are looking for, we will have a mod for that,” Motorola Mobility India Managing Director Sudhin Mathur said. He, however, declined to comment on the number of Moto Z handsets that the company has sold in India.

The other mods launched previously include Moto Insta- Share Projector, Hasselblad True Zoom and JBL SoundBoost. The rental service will be available from December 23 across top 8 cities, including the metros.

With Tech Desk inputs

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 16: Latest News