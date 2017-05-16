Motorola Moto C, Moto C Plus with Android Nougat 7.0 launched

Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced the Moto C and Moto C Plus phones with budget pricing. Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced the Moto C and Moto C Plus phones with budget pricing.

Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced the Moto C and Moto C Plus phones. A slide showing the two phones was earlier leaked online by Twitter user Evan Blass, and now Moto C, Moto C Plus availability has been announced by the company. These are most budget friendly Moto phones in the market, replacing the Moto E, which earlier represented the budget series.

Moto C and Moto C Plus will be available beginning this spring across Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific, according to the company. The 3G version of Moto C will be starting at €89 with 1GB RAM/8GB storage, which is around Rs 6,200 on conversion. The 4G option of Moto C will start at €99 with 1GB RAM/8GB storage, which is around Rs 6,999. Moto C Plus starts at €119 with 1GB RAM/16GB, which is around Rs 8,400.

In terms of specifications, Moto C has a 5-inch display with 854 x 480 pixels resolution, a MediaTek quad-core processor, 5MP rear camera and 2MP front camera. It has a 2,350mAh removable battery and runs Android Nougat. The phone will have 1GB RAM and 8GB storage and will be introduced in four colours: Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold or Starry Black.

Moto C Plus sports a 5-inch display as well, but with a HD resolution which is 1280 x 720 pixels. It has a 32GB expandable storage, and once again a MediaTek quad-core processor. The Moto C Plus gets a much bigger 4,000mAh removable battery, and runs Android Nougat.

The rear camera on the Moto C Plus is 8MP, while the front camera is 2MP. The colour options for this phone are the same, and this one will have a dual-SIM version as well. The RAM is 1GB, while it will have 16GB storage. The front camera has a selfie flash on both the Moto C and Moto C Plus.

Motorola is yet to announce a launch date or price specific for the Indian market. The Moto E series and Moto Z, Moto X smartphones are also expected later in the year.

