Monthly transactions have exceeded Rs 75 lakh, says Mypoolin

Fin-tech start-up Mypoolin on Tuesday said it has seen a manifold increase in number of transactions on its platform. (Source: Express Photo) Fin-tech start-up Mypoolin on Tuesday said it has seen a manifold increase in number of transactions on its platform. (Source: Express Photo)

With people increasingly turning to digital modes of payment, fin-tech start-up Mypoolin on Tuesday said it has seen a manifold increase in number of transactions on its platform. The company, backed by investors like Sunil Kalra, Google’s Rajan Anandan, and Investopad among others, said it is now seeing monthly transactions worth over Rs 75 lakh being conducted on its platform.

It had introduced a mobile number-based money transfer service — Any Bank, Any Mobile Number — last month, which alone has seen transactions worth Rs 4 lakh since launch. Mypoolin, with its peer-to-peer payments with wallets service, was earlier enabling monthly transactions worth Rs 20,000. It also supports UPI and social pooling transactions on its platform.

“Our user is urban millennial. After the demonetisation drive, we have seen a significant jump in transactions on our platform, be it UPI-based transactions or the newly launched ‘Any Bank, Any Mobile Number’ service. We are seeing monthly transactions worth over Rs 75 lakh happening on Mypoolin,” Mypoolin co-founder Rohit Taneja said.

The company has also introduced a new feature using Facebook Messenger chatbot that allows users to make payments. “We have been leagues ahead in enabling seamless consumer payments whether it has been within our app, on chat-bots or through just phone number. We have a simple mandate – that any Indian should be able to transfer money from his bank to any other bank account with as much ease as possible,” he said.