Microsoft’s Surface Windows 10 S laptop leaked in images: Report

Microsoft new Surface laptop powered by Windows 10 S has been leaked online, ahead of its official launch today (Image from Twitter user: @h0x0d) Microsoft new Surface laptop powered by Windows 10 S has been leaked online, ahead of its official launch today (Image from Twitter user: @h0x0d)

Microsoft is hosting its #MicrosoftEDU event today in New York at 7.00 pm IST, where it is expected to unveil a new laptop that will take on Google’s Chromebooks. Now the new Windows 10 Cloud or Windows 10 S will be a lighter version of the full fledged operating system from Microsoft, which will load faster and run apps only on the Windows App Store.

The Windows 10 OS Cloudbook as some are calling it, is supposed to be rival to the Google Chromebooks, which have come to occupy an major share of the education market in the US. Google Chromebooks loads instantly, and are dependent on the internet for constant connectivity. Now images of the new Windows 10 OS laptop have been leaked online by Twitter user @h0x0d.

The tweet by @h0x0d reveal an ultra-slim laptop, which might remind a lot of folks about Google’s Chromebooks. The tweet says, “Surface Laptop: 13.5-in PixelSense display, 4 colors (Platinum / Burgundy/ Cobalt Blue/ Graphite Gold), Alcantara-covered keyboard, Windows 10 S. ”

If you look at the laptop, it is ultra-slim, and according to the tweet will come in four colour options powered by the new Windows 10 S operating system.

The leak shows a full 360-degree view of the upcoming laptop and so far only a few ports like USB, DisplayPort, and a headphone jack are visible. There’s also a slot for the Surface Dock connector. We’ll have to wait and see if the new Microsoft Windows 10 S laptop does look like this, or will it sport a completely different look.

Check out the tweet below

Surface Laptop: 13.5-in PixelSense display, 4 colors (Platinum/Burgundy/Cobalt Blue/Graphite Gold), Alcantara-covered keyboard, Windows 10 S pic.twitter.com/AEAAhYPgQN — WalkingCat (@h0x0d) May 2, 2017

Previously leaked documents have shown that Microsoft’s new Chromebook rival will come with quad-core processor, 4GB RAM, 32 or 64GB storage, and will have the ability to run Win32 apps as well as app from the Universal Windows App platforms.

Leaked documents also show comparisons between Microsoft’s new laptop and Google Chromebooks, and it looks like these devices will come with 10 hours of battery life as well.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd