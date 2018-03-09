Microsoft’s new privacy settings interface rolled out for Windows Insiders build

Microsoft’s privacy settings update includes two new settings for ‘Inking and Typing’ as well as ‘Find My device’ options. Microsoft’s privacy settings update includes two new settings for ‘Inking and Typing’ as well as ‘Find My device’ options.

Microsoft has rolled out the first look of its new privacy set up experience for Windows Insiders. The new privacy settings will be available for Windows 10 users via an update starting spring. It includes two new settings for ‘Inking and Typing’ as well as ‘Find My device’ options. “This new design conveys focused information to help our customers make focused choices about their privacy and offers two new settings for Inking & Typing and Find my device,” reads a Windows blog post.

The setup will not appear the same for all users. For instance, ‘Find My device’ and ‘Inking and Typing’ selections will be independent selections for those who review their settings through a single screen set up. Other users will view seven individual screens separated by a dotted line, each with a different privacy setting. In this case, users will have to select a choice and then click ‘Accept’ to move to the next screen. The ‘Find My Device’ option will be shown on its own screen during set up.

Microsoft users who get different screens for privacy settings will also be given a separate screen to enable improved inking and typing recognition. This will help the company improve suggestion capabilities of apps as well as services running on Windows. This includes handwriting recognition, autocompletion, next word prediction and spelling correction, which is available in multiple languages.

“We’re excited about the new Windows 10 update coming this spring that will deliver these new privacy set up experiences. All customers can review and update their privacy settings at any time in Start > Settings > Privacy,” the blog post added. Windows Insiders can provide the company with their feedback as well while the product is still in development.

