Microsoft’s Cortana can now be accessed on Android lock screen

Microsoft Cortana is now available for iOS users in Australia. The voice-assistant is already available for iOS users in the US and UK. The Redmond-base technology giant has announced several updates for Cortana home on Android as well. This includes the ability to get Cortana on device’s lock screen, a feature which was in beta since January. It is now available for everyone.

Cortana now sits above the lock screen on Android. Users can quickly swipe Cortana to see access information about their day; and interact with the voice-assistant to get answers, set a reminder and more without having to unlock their Android device.

Cortana home on Android now gives glanceable information such as user’s schedule, commute times as well as upcoming reminders. Users can quickly add reminders and new calendar items to their day. Microsoft has made it easier to access lists so users can view, edit and add items quickly.

Further, Cortana keeps track of the things that can be used across all the platforms. For example, users can set a reminder on their PC and get it on their mobile phone. The Cortana app can now give a missed call alert on user’s Windows 10 PC. It can also send a text back to the caller, and it can all be down without leaving the PC.

Cortana app has been optimised for mobile phones with quick action buttons and voice. Its design for Android and iOS has been streamlined design. “The more simplified look and feel for the apps makes it faster and easier than ever before to get things done with quick actions, putting the most frequent things you do front and center, so setting a reminder or viewing your reminders is just a tap away when you don’t want to use voice,” said Laura Jones / Senior Product Marketing Manager, Cortana in a blog post.

