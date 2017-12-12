Microsoft’s cloud services offering to help digitally transform data storage firm

Microsoft Relationship Sales solution is the software company’s full-scale enterprise cloud services offer, that combines the power of Dynamics 365 for Sales and LinkedIn Sales Navigator. (File Photo) Microsoft Relationship Sales solution is the software company’s full-scale enterprise cloud services offer, that combines the power of Dynamics 365 for Sales and LinkedIn Sales Navigator. (File Photo)

Global datacentre maintenance firm Park Place Technologies has become the first company to fully deploy Microsoft enterprise Cloud services, including Dynamics 365 and Office 365, along with LinkedIn Sales Navigator to help enterprises drive digital transformation.

Park Place becomes the first company to deploy the Microsoft Relationship Sales solution, which combines the power of Dynamics 365 for Sales and LinkedIn Sales Navigator, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday. “Putting the power of Microsoft’s intelligent Cloud behind Park Place’s customer care organisation will connect people, processes and data insights to optimise productivity and transform its service delivery operations,” wrote Alysa Taylor, General Manager, Business Applications Group at Microsoft.

With Microsoft’s services, including Dynamics 365, Office 365 and LinkedIn to its employees, Park Place Technologies would also drive digital transformation across its global sales and service operations and rapidly accelerate its ability to deliver engineering services across the over 100 countries in which it operates. “Microsoft is uniquely positioned with integrated offerings across the whole cloud stack,” Chris Adams, President and COO, Park Place Technologies, said in a statement.

“We are confident this trusted, global platform will further enhance productivity for our employees and provide more value to our customers,” he added. As a first step, Park Place Technologies plans to equip its salesforce with the Microsoft Relationship Sales solution. With this, Park Place salespeople will be able to access information in a way that saves time and improves productivity.

