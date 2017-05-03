Microsoft Windows 10 S: Here’s how it differs from regular Windows 10

With Microsoft Windows 10 S, users can download apps directly from the Windows Store. With Microsoft Windows 10 S, users can download apps directly from the Windows Store.

Microsoft has introduced Windows 10 S, which is specifically designed for classrooms. The Redmond-based technology giant, at its Education event on May 2, said that Windows 10 S is “inspired by students and teachers, streamlined for simplicity, security and superior performance.”

To begin with, Windows 10 S has a new desktop icon. With Microsoft Windows 10 S, users can download apps directly from the Windows Store. The company says that these apps are verified for security to ensure consistence performance of the system. Windows 10 S can run any browser in the Windows Store.

Microsoft has introduced new features for Edge as well, including a new Tab Preview Bar and Windows Ink. While Tab Preview lets students manage their school projects better, Windows Ink allows users to write notes directly on a web page that can be shared with people later.

Microsoft’s new Set Up School PC app makes it easy for admins to set up devices for classrooms using USB stick. According to the company, it takes up to 30 seconds to set up a device.

Users can switch to Windows 10 Pro, whenever they wish to download apps from places other than Windows Store. “This is a one-way switch, as when a user is running Windows 10 Pro they can install anything—but this is the magic of the open Windows platform, which we plan to always continue to make available alongside Windows 10 S,” said Terry Myerson / Executive Vice President, Windows and Devices Group, in a blog post.

Microsoft has partnered with OEMS like Acer, Samsung, HP, Fujitsu, etc to launch laptops for Education, which will be starting at $189.

