Microsoft Windows 10 Preview build gets redesigned Action Center, new features

Microsoft has unveiled a major new update for Windows 10 for PC and Mobile with a number of new features and an intuitive new design.

The latest Windows 10 Preview build number “16215” for PC includes elements of the new “Fluent Design System”, which Microsoft had talked about last month at Developer Build. The Redmond giant had said that the new Fluent Design System is the “Metro” approach of Windows 8 to move away from the flat design language.

The update includes a new Action Center, redesigned Start, full screen mode in Microsoft Edge, pin page to taskbar and more. The Action Center gets a new Blue colour scheme and some graphic tweaks following Microsoft’s “Fluent Design System”. It also groups notifications together from apps and devices with much clearer information. As for the ‘Start’ menu, it can be now resized and Microsoft is doing away with only vertical option. These changes are based on feedback from users, said company.

This build finally introduces full screen experience in Microsoft Edge. Users will now be able to view websites in full screen mode by pressing F11 or can click on the new Full Screen icon in the Settings menu. You can exit full screen view same way by pressing F11 again, or by clicking the Restore icon in the top-right corner. Not just this, it also adds the pin website page option to Edge and an option to “Add tabs to favorites” from the right-click context menu on tabs.

“We heard your feedback, and are in this build you can now pin a website to the taskbar from Microsoft Edge! We’ll use the site’s icon to give you quick access to your favorite sites right from the taskbar. Simply select ‘Pin this page to the taskbar’ from the settings menu in Microsoft Edge,” noted Dona Sarkar, Software Engineer, Windows and Devices Group, Microsoft, in a blog post on Friday.

Also, Windows Defender Application Guard for Microsoft Edge is now available in Windows Insider Previews for Enterprise users in the Fast Ring. It provides maximum level of protection from malware and zero day attacks against Windows. The feature was announced last September on the Microsoft Edge Blog.

The build also adds few features for Cortana. It will now prompt you to create a reminder after noticing event posters in camera roll. Also, with the new “lasso” tool, users can circle the relevant information and Cortana will analyse the information to suggest follow-ups through a context menu.

The test build is for developers and members of ‘Windows Insider’ programme. The stable build will arrive in fall with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

