Microsoft Windows 10 preview build 17112 released for Insiders

Microsoft has rolled out Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17112 (RS4) to Insider fast ring, which brings general bug fixes and improvements, among others. Microsoft recommends Insider users who want to keep Windows Mixed Reality working to pause the Insider Preview builds untill issues are fixed. Thanks to these issues, the Windows Mixed Reality runs at a very low frame rate of 8-10 fps. Others problems include multiple crashes at startup, causing Windows Mixed Reality not to work. The Insider Preview builds can be paused by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program. Next press the ‘Stop Insider Preview builds’ button and choose ‘Pause updates for a bit’ option.

It is important to note that the Microsoft Store may be completely broken or disappear after upgrading to the build. It is advised to read Microsoft’s forum post for a workaround on how to get the Microsoft Store back. Other common issues reported include, PC bugcheck (GSOD) when users try to open a file that is available online-only from OneDrive that hasn’t been previously downloaded to their PC, OS failing to load properly post-update, etc.

Microsoft Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17112 (RS4) also brings fixes for issues where selecting a notification after taking a screenshot or game clip opened the Xbox app’s home screen, where if focus was set inside Action Center pressing Esc wouldn’t close the Action Center window, unexpected listing of EFI and Recovery partitions in Defragment and Optimize Drives, and more. Other general changes, improvements, and fixes for PC, as per a Windows blog post, include:

• Issue optimizing drives in Defragment and Optimize Drives didn’t work in the last few flights.

• Issue resulting in a permanently black window if you dragged a tab out of a Microsoft Edge window, pulled it up to the top edge of the screen, and moved it back down and released it.

• Issue where the warning on Windows 10 S when trying to run non-Microsoft Store apps from File Explorer might end up stuck behind the File Explorer window.

• Issue where there was some unexpected extra space in the File Explorer navigation pane before the chevron icons to expand/collapse folders.

• Issue that could result in ShellExperienceHost periodically waking the device from hibernate if active live tiles were pinned to Start.

• Issue where navigating to Settings > System > Focus Assist > “Customize your priority list” could crash Settings.

