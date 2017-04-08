Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update with new privacy tools to roll out from April 11

Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update brings about a couple of new features and tools with a focus on transparency and privacy. Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update brings about a couple of new features and tools with a focus on transparency and privacy.

Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update will begin to roll out starting April 11. The update brings about a couple of new features and tools with a focus on transparency and privacy. Microsoft has introduced three new things that will help Windows 10 users stay more informed about their privacy.

“With both short descriptions about each privacy setting and a “Learn More” button, we are committed to making information about your privacy choices easy to access and understand,” Terry Myerson, EVP of the Windows and Devices Group, said in a blog post.

Users will now be able to review their privacy settings in an easier manner with clearer descriptions of each privacy setting and “Learn More” buttons. Windows 10 users will get a notification to schedule their Creators Update and choose privacy settings as well.

To choose privacy settings, go to Windows Settings from the Start Menu, then select Privacy. Here, users can review and change settings. Mobile users on Windows 10 Mobile, will get relevant Windows 10 Creators Update notification to install it.

“We are on a journey with you and fully committed to putting you in control and providing the information you need to make informed decisions about your privacy. The Windows 10 Creators Update is a significant step forward, but by no means the end of our journey,” said Marisa Rogers, WDG Privacy Officer, in a blog post.

Users will be able to access more information as well as review and delete data that the company collects via the Microsoft privacy dashboard. Microsoft will bring voice data to this dashboard, so users can review data that improves Cortana’s ability to naturally respond to user’s requests.

