Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update is rolling out today

Microsoft will start rolling out Windows 10 Creators Update to its users today, as a free install, which will bring 3D apps as the key highlight. Microsoft had announced the public release date for Windows 10 Creators update on March 31, and it will start rolling out later today.

The key feature of the Creators Update is the ability to create 3D and mixed reality content with Windows. Users will able to rely on an array of 3D apps, built into the Windows 10 ecosystem.

For starters, the new Paint 3D app will let Windows users create or modify 3D objects, and give them the ability to change colour, texture on these. They can also turn 2D images into 3D objects. Creators can then share these on Remix3D or print them out in 3D form via a 3D printer.

Remix3D.com is Microsoft’s online community where users can connect with other 3D creators. The website also gives “access to a library of 3D objects to customise, edit, and reshare their idea.” Additionally users will have the option of 3D printing their created objects.

Other features of the Windows 10 Creators update include:

Better tab management: Microsoft says this is designed to deal with the chaos of having too many tabs open, and accidentally closing one. Tab management features will let users get a preview visual thumbnail of all their open tabs. Users can also set aside a group of tabs for a cleaner look.

Microsoft Edge: Microsoft Edge now comes with added protection against phishing and malicious software, says the company. Microsoft Edge will let users read any unprotected e-book in the EPUB file format, and in a customisable reading experience. Users can choose from the font, text size, place bookmarks in the middle of an ebook or use Cortana to help with search around specific words on Edge browser.

Microsoft will also bring more extensions to the browser, which include Ebates, Intel TrueKey, Read & Write, Ghostery, and RoboForm among others.

Microsoft is also adding Microsoft Wallet and the Payment Request API to Edge browser for a better online shopping experience. NetFlix in 4K will let users of the service enjoy movies and TV content in 4K Ultra HD resolution on Edge browser, though it needs a 4K-capable screen and Intel KabyLake chipset.

Improved Security: Windows Defender Security Center lets users control device security from a single dashboard. Also, the Microsoft account page will show security and health status for all your Windows PCs and tablets on the dashboard in one go.

Dynamic Lock: With Windows Hello, users can rely on phones for extra security. These phones, which are paired to the PC or to a Windows 10 tablet, can now be used to lock the device as soon a user steps away from it.

Windows Photos: Microsoft is paying attention to this app as well, and will let users organise, personalise and share memories with their friends and family with better controls. The new Creators Update will allow users to try on Windows Ink to draw on top of their pictures and videos before they share them. Additionally users can search for photos based on tag, time, place, people, etc.

Microsoft has also revamped the Movies & TV app to support 360 degree video content.

