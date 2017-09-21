Microsoft unveils AI-based automated threat investigation

Technology giant Microsoft will make use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based automated threat investigation system to enhance the security of devices, the company’s top official said on Wednesday here. (File Photo) Technology giant Microsoft will make use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based automated threat investigation system to enhance the security of devices, the company’s top official said on Wednesday here. (File Photo)

Technology giant Microsoft will make use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based automated threat investigation system to enhance the security of devices, the company’s top official said on Wednesday here. “We are taking enterprise security to a new level through automated investigation and response capabilities as a part of Windows Defender Advance Threat Protection (WDATP),” Vineet Durani, Director, Windows and Surface Business, Microsoft India, told reporters here.

“We (Microsoft) are deeply interested in security and our security policies are designed with the perspective that there’s already a breach, thereby staying few steps ahead of whatever is out there,” said Durani. With the new automation capabilities, WDATP can not only find breaches in security, but can also fix them, he added.

AI-based automated threat investigation system will enable Microsoft users with insight to action against modern day threats while also increasing the efficiency of the machines, the company said. “With at least 970 million malicious activities being processed by WDATP each day, one can never compromise with security,” the Microsoft executive said.

The company spends over $1 billion each year on security-related research and development, Durani said. With the official rollout of Windows 10 “Fall Creators” update slated for October, Microsoft wants to stay one step ahead in identifying and preventing security threats, he added.

India is one of the largest victims of cyber crime in the world. The country had faced over 1.4 lakh cyber security attacks in the last three years, according to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team.

