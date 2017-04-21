Microsoft to stick with twice-a-year feature updates for Windows 10

Microsoft has announced it will stick with twice-a-year feature update schedule for Windows 10 . (Source: Reuters) Microsoft has announced it will stick with twice-a-year feature update schedule for Windows 10 . (Source: Reuters)

Microsoft has announced it will stick with twice-a-year feature update schedule for Windows 10, which will be released in March and September every year. Microsoft’s Bernardo Caldas, who is the General Manager for Windows Commercial Marketing, confirmed this schedule in a new blog post on the company’s official site.

Microsoft’s blog post says the company is now “aligning the servicing models” for its Windows 10, Office 365Pro Plus and System Centre Configuration Manager products. The post confirms the next Windows 10 feature update is scheduled for September 2017, and each release will be supported for 18 months. The two updates will roll out each March and September, confirmed the company.

Microsoft says Windows 10 currently has 400 million users. The company rolled out the Creators Update in April this year for all Windows 10 users.

Windows 10 Creators Update was announced on March 31 for users, and starting rolling out in April. The key highlight is the new Paint 3D app, which will let users create 3D and mixed reality content with Windows 10. The Paint 3D app allows users to modify 3D objects, and gives them the ability to change colour, texture as well as turn 2D images into 3D objects.

Microsoft also added better tab management features to Windows 10 with Creators update. The new feature helps users get preview visual thumbnail of all their open tabs, which helps in cases where users have multiple tabs open.

Microsoft Edge browser now has a customisable reading experience for ebooks as well, and users can play around with the font, text size, or use Cortana to search for words while reading on Edge browser. It is not clear what Microsoft plans to introduce with the new update, which will roll out in September.

