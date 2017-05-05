Microsoft to make phones that won’t look like any other: Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in a podcast interview with MarketPlace (spotted by Softpedia), said Microsoft’s new phones won’t look like anything else in the market. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in a podcast interview with MarketPlace (spotted by Softpedia), said Microsoft’s new phones won’t look like anything else in the market.

Microsoft is not giving up on smartphones, though the last flagship smartphones that the company launched was in 2015. CEO Satya Nadella, in a podcast interview with MarketPlace (spotted by Softpedia), said Microsoft’s new phones won’t look like anything else in the market. “I’m sure we’ll make more phones, but they will not look like phones that are there today,” he said.

The Redmond-based giant is looking to reinvent its smartphones, just like it did with Surface 2-in-1 laptops. “What we’ve done with Surface is a good example. No one before us thought of 2-in-1s, and we created that category and made it a successful category to the point where there are more 2-in-1s coming. And that’s what we want to do,” Nadella said.

Further, Nadella said the company has picked out specific areas to focus on such as “management, security, and this one particular feature that we have called Continuum, which is a phone that can even be a desktop.”

This is in line with Microsoft’s CMO Chris Capossella’s previous podcast interview, where he talked about a ‘breakthrough’ Surface branded phone for Windows 10 Mobile ecosystem. He also called it the equivalent of the Windows Surface tablet, which could be a hint at more Continuum features.

For Microsoft, which has been struggling in the mobile space since the launch Windows Phone 7, a new ‘breakthrough’ device could prove to be a game-changer. Surface devices have done quite well for the company and it makes sense that Microsoft is thinking of a phone along those lines as well. However, it doesn’t look like new Surface phone is coming out anytime soon.

