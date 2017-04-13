Microsoft to hold event on May 2, likely to focus on Windows 10 Cloud

Speculation is growing that Microsoft is planning to announce Windows 10 Cloud in New York on May 2nd. Speculation is growing that Microsoft is planning to announce Windows 10 Cloud in New York on May 2nd.

Microsoft is sending out press invites for a media event to be held in New York on May 2nd. Details are limited, but going by the #MicrosoftEDU hashtag, the event will be education based. The event will be livestreamed online.

Speculation is growing that Microsoft is planning to announce Windows 10 Cloud. If reports are to be believed, the event is internally codenamed ‘Bespin’ the Star Wars planet that hosts Cloud City. The Cloud-based operating system will likely to compete with Google’s Chrome OS in the education market.

Google Chromebooks are extremely popular among school and college students in the US. Offering a simple and strip-down experience, Google’s Chrome OS is easy to use, and it powers a number of low-cost notebooks that cost as low as $179 (or approx Rs. 11,524).

Given the popularity of Google’s Chrome OS, Microsoft could be thinking to release Windows 10 Cloud, with the major focus on productivity and education. But this is not the first time we’re hearing about Windows 10 Cloud. ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley reports that Windows Cloud 10 will be a new version of Windows 10 that has no relation with the Cloud. In fact, Windows Cloud should be seen as a continuation of Windows RT. The upcoming platform will run Universal Windows apps and Windows Store apps. Evidently, Windows Cloud will be a simple, “and presumably more secure and manageable” version of Windows 10 that would support upgrades to Windows 10 Pro.

It’s not clear whether the company will also launch a new hardware for Windows Cloud at the event, though there are chances of Microsoft unveiling a Surface 4 tablet aimed at the education market. However, users shouldn’t expect to see a Surface Pro 5 or Surface Book 2. Microsoft’s Surface phone is off the radar, according to media reports.

Microsoft’s education-based event comes just a week before the company’s Build conference in Seattle. The tech giant recently released the Windows 10 Creators update- the major release that brings several new features to the operating system.

