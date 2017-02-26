Microsoft opens a cyber security centre in Mexico

The center will help fight cyber crime, particularly in the dismantling of criminal organisations that operate through Botnet scheme. ( Image for representation, Source: Reuters) The center will help fight cyber crime, particularly in the dismantling of criminal organisations that operate through Botnet scheme. ( Image for representation, Source: Reuters)

To support government efforts against cyber crime while also helping companies and citizens to be more secure, Microsoft has announced the launch of a cyber security centre in Mexico. The Cyber Security Engagement Centre will serve Mexico and other Latin American countries, Microsoft said.

“By opening this Cyber Security Center, we are offering our clients protection from attacks and security risks, as well as ways to detect them and find solutions,” Jorge Silva, General Manager of Microsoft Mexico, said in a statement released this weekend.

“At Microsoft, we are committed to invest in the region so we can bring our cyber security capabilities to customers by identifying current threats that affect the economy’s prosperity,” Silva said.

The center will help fight cyber crime, particularly in the dismantling of criminal organisations that operate through Botnet schemes. It will also help cyber security experts from Mexico and elsewhere in Latin America to work with Microsoft specialists to fight cyber crime together.

“By opening this center, we are bringing Microsoft’s offer of security increasingly closer to customers in order to be a strategic part of their transformation, and together we will create a country and a region that are more prosperous and productive, and above all, that are safer,” Silva said.