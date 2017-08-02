Microsoft kills Word Flow keyboard keyboard for iOS

Microsoft has killed its Word Flow keyboard for iOS, and is encouraging users to download SwiftKey Keyboard instead. Microsoft Word Flow keyboard has been removed from the App Store as well. Microsoft has killed its Word Flow keyboard for iOS, and is encouraging users to download SwiftKey Keyboard instead. Microsoft Word Flow keyboard has been removed from the App Store as well.

Microsoft has killed its Word Flow keyboard for iOS, and is encouraging users to download SwiftKey Keyboard instead. Microsoft Word Flow keyboard has been removed from the App Store as well. Windows Central spotted a note on Microsoft Garage page for Word Flow which read, “The Word Flow experiment is now complete! We encourage you to download the SwiftKey Keyboard from the App Store. The SwiftKey product team is frequently building and evaluating new features for SwiftKey and shipping updates. We encourage feedback at http://support.swiftkey.com.”

Microsoft Word Flow for iOS was launched in April last year. The iOS version of Word Flow differs from that of Windows variant. For starters, the highlight of the app is its arc-shaped texting mode which makes one-handed typing much faster, especially on larger iPhones. The arc-shaped keyboard can be moved to side as well.

Word Flow lets users customise the background with changeable background. Intelligent word prediction lets users tap or swipe to type out words. Users can find and share GIFs, images, and emojis directly from within the app. It lets users find and share contacts, as well as look up for restaurants, videos, and much more.

Word Flow was one of the several attempts by Microsoft at keyboard apps. The Redmond-based giant bought third-party keyboard maker SwiftKey in February last year. The popular keyboard app debuted on Android in 2010, while it was rolled out for iOS in 2014. SwiftKey is well-known for its accurate autocorrect and intelligent next-word prediction. The app supports multilingual typing, over 800 emoji as well as swipe typing.

