Microsoft suspends Windows 10 Preview Builds for a brief period as it nears official launch

Microsoft has announced availability of Preview Build 10166 and for a brief period it will serve as the last build for Windows Insiders

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 29, 2015 4:14 pm
Windows 10 is coming by July 29.
We are just weeks away from Windows 10 official launch and it will be the last version of Windows from the Redmond-based software giant. Microsoft has already familiarised consumers about its upgrade plans and how Windows will become more service-driven operating system.

In a fresh blog post, Microsoft has announced availability of Preview Build 10166 and for a brief period it will serve as the last build for Windows Insiders. Microsoft is currently targeting the deployment Windows 10 across wide array of PCs through its production channels

Microsoft said in January it would offer free upgrades to Windows 10 for users of Windows 7 or later.

For now Microsoft won’t provide additional ISOs on its Insider site and rather updates will be available through Microsoft’s production channels.

Under Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft has shifted focus to ‘mobile-first, cloud-first’ and will deliver future Windows as an OTA update rather than being available on disk or flash drives.

Insiders won’t be getting latest Builds via Windows Update and whatever Build they are on will be shown as “up to date” if testers check for new builds. Microsoft will pull the ISOs from its Insider site within next 24 hours and all pre-release activation keys will no longer activate Windows.

Windows 10 will be a staged roll out and will be available for download only Windows Insiders on July 29.

 

