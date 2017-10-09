Microsoft Edge browser comes to Android and iOS; Launcher for Android

Microsoft has announced a preview of its Microsoft Edge Android app, as well as its Microsoft Launcher, exclusively for Android. Microsoft has announced a preview of its Microsoft Edge Android app, as well as its Microsoft Launcher, exclusively for Android.

Microsoft has announced a preview of its Edge browser Android and iOS platforms. The company also confirmed plans for Microsoft Launcher exclusively for Android smartphone users. The Android Launcher from Microsoft is now ready for download, this is a preview version for the app.

In contrast, Edge Browser’s beta is not open to all on Android, though Microsoft has opened up the iOS beta testing to all users. Apple iOS users will have to register to test the Microsoft Edge browser and once approved, they can download and use the app on their iPhones. Microsoft says the Android Preview will be available soon.

This is the latest attempt by the Redmont-based company to ramp up presence across smartphone platforms, by providing its apps to Android and iOS users given that Windows Phone is officially dead. Microsoft’s entire Office Suite is already available on Android and iOS.

The Edge Android app will bring Favourites, New Tab, Reading Page and Reading View from the PC to the phone version. The key feature expected in the app is its ‘Continue on PC’ option that enables users to send webpages to a PC, restore earlier pages, or resume from the last page.

The browser will not feature on Android with its EdgeHTML rendering engine, but will rely on Google Chrome’s Blink engine, according to a report on Android Police. The company will bring in features like roaming passwords and regional language support in future updates, according to reports.

Along with Edge, Microsoft has introduced a separate Launcher app for Android, which helps link photos, documents, etc between the smartphone and PC. It mimics the Windows 10’s feature of allowing icons of favourite people on the home screen. A right swipe on the Android screen opens up a customised feed of news, activities favourite apps and important people. Launcher will also offer Android users gesture-based support.

