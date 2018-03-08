Microsoft confirms Windows 10 to get new ‘S Mode’ in 2019

Microsoft has skilled its Windows 10S operating system months after launch Microsoft has skilled its Windows 10S operating system months after launch

Microsoft has officially confirmed that the Windows 10S will become a separate “mode” in Windows in 2019. This information came from Joe Belfiore, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft’s Operating Systems Group. Belfiore made the confirmation on Twitter. “Next year 10S will be a “mode” of existing versions, not a distinct version”, says Belfiore.

It has been made clear that Windows 10S, which was launched in May last year, will not continue as a separate version of Windows 10. Windows 10S was initially pitched as a streamlined version of Windows to bring better performance and battery life. However, it only lets you install apps from the Windows store. It was a trade-off and perhaps why consumers completely rejected it. Microsoft Windows 10S was intended to power low-cost, education-focused laptops.

“Starting with the next update to Windows 10, coming soon, customers can choose to buy a new Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro PC with S mode enabled, and commercial customers will be able to deploy Windows 10 Enterprise with S mode enabled”, Belfiore said in a blog post.

Belfiore says that switching S mode on or off will be free of charge. Previous reports had claimed that Microsoft will allow Windows 10 Home owners will able to disable the S Mode for free of charge, while Windows 10 Pro users will have to shell out $49 (or approx Rs 3202) to get a full access to Windows 10 Pro.

