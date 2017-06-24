Microsoft confirms Windows 10 source code was leaked online

The leaked code, which includes files related to Microsoft’s USB, Wi-FI drivers, storage as well as Windows 10 Mobile Adaption Kit and Creators Update builds were posted on to Beta Archive’s FTT. The leaked code, which includes files related to Microsoft’s USB, Wi-FI drivers, storage as well as Windows 10 Mobile Adaption Kit and Creators Update builds were posted on to Beta Archive’s FTT.

Microsoft has confirmed to The Verge that a portion of Windows 10 source code was leaked online. “Our review confirms that these files are actually a portion of the source code from the Shared Source Initiative and is used by OEMs and partners,” a Microsoft spokesperson told site in an email. The leaked code, which includes files related to Microsoft’s USB, Wi-FI drivers, storage as well as Windows 10 Mobile Adaption Kit and Creators Update builds was posted on to Beta Archive’s FTT. The source code was later removed, confirmed Beta Archive owner Andrew Whyman to The Verge.

The development comes barely days after two men were arrested in the UK for alleged unauthorised access to a computer belonging to Microsoft’s network and computer misuse offences. “It’s not clear if the arrests are directly linked to the source code leak, but Microsoft is evidently concerned about some potential intrusions into its networks by Windows enthusiasts,” reads a report in The Verge.

According to a separate report in The Register, the leaked code was 32TB in size, compressed to 8TB before uploading on Beta Archive. Further, copies of officially released versions and secret builds of Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 have been leaked as well, insists the report. This 64-bit ARM flavors of Windows, which hasn’t been rolled out for public yet, and Windows 10 Redstone builds.

Meanwhile, vulnerability to ransomware in Windows 10 S operating system (OS), has been discovered by Matthew Hickey, who is the co-founder of cybersecurity firm Hacker House. Windows 10 S was released in May, and Microsoft says the OS is more secure when compared to the previous ones as it doesn’t allow users to run apps outside of the Windows Store.

