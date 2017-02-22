Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s India vision focuses on cloud and productivity

Satya Nadella said his company’s mission is to empower every person, every organisation on the planet to help them achieve more. (Image credit: Microsoft) Satya Nadella said his company’s mission is to empower every person, every organisation on the planet to help them achieve more. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday said his company’s mission is to empower every person, every organisation on the planet to help them achieve more. “It has a deep sense of meaning for us, these are not just words that we say,” said Nadella during his keynote address at the Future Decoded event in Mumbai where he was joined by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

“The cloud infrastructure we have brought to India has helped in the digital transformation in India,” Nadella said, pointing out that this transformation is not just limited to the private sector in India, but is now extending to the government as well. He also announced a Skype Lite app just for the Indian market with Aadhaar integration, expected to available for users by June 2017.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

According to Microsoft, the Aadhar integration will enable Skype users to verify the identity of unknown callers in situations where identification verification is required. The idea is Skype could be used in future job interviews, goods, property sale and an Aadhaar verification could be used in these scenarios. A user needs to type in their Aadhaar number during such a call for final verification.

But the overall focus of Nadella’s keynote was Microsoft’s cloud services and how it is being used across the public and private sector in India. “One of the fundamental changes that cloud has brought about is around productivity, collaboration tools, which are now available to all the SMEs as well. You can truly use what the largest of enterprises in the world are using, anywhere in the world,” said Nadella.

The Microsoft CEO gave the example of startups and SMEs in India which are relying on the company’s Azure Cloud. “I had a chance to meet an entrepreneur who is reshaping healthcare. This entrepreneur is using data to reshape diagnostic capabilities. The fact that diabetes can be monitored in a more effective manner can reshape healthcare,” he pointed out.

Also read: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announces Skype Lite just for India

Microsoft had recently announced how the company has partnered with Flipkart; the latter will use the former’s Azure Cloud services for its business. It should be noted that Amazon, which is the biggest challenger to Flipkart in India, is currently the world leader in cloud services with its Amazon Web Services.

Announcing Project Sangam, which will help people in rural areas find jobs and improve their skills, the Microsoft CEO highlighted how they are working towards creating more opportunities for Indians across sectors. “Project Sangam was born because of what we observed uniquely in India. We are building this cloud service with deep linking with LinkedIn to help provide every person in India to equip themselves with the skills they will need for a job,” said Nadella. The aim is to help semi-skilled workers in India boost their skills and Microsoft plans to scale this project over the year. Now, the project is in private preview in India.

Nadella also spoke about Kaizala, a messaging app from the company, which is designed around mobile-only productivity and is being used by governments in India. The app has been around for a year or so, but unlike private messaging apps, this is designed around productivity. The Andhra Pradesh government is already relying on the app to connect various departments with the CM’s office. It was also used by the Election Commission in UP elections 2017 to keep a track of polling, voting percentages, etc. It also being used by the Niti Aayog. The app ensures connectivity via mobile, while the data can be collated in the background and analysed via Microsoft Office 365.

Also read: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as it happened: Skype Lite app, Project Sangam and more

“In Andhra Pradesh, CM Naidu has taken a bold decision they will be the first cloud state. They will use cloud services to help service citizens of the state,” said Nadella. The Andhra Pradesh government will be adopting Microsoft Cloud. Additionally, State Bank of India will be adopting Office 365.

Earlier, Microsoft also announced a partnership with Tata Motors. The automobile company also showcased a connected mobile experience for users called C-Cube Concept car, which relies on Microsoft’s Cloud services and artificial intelligence to create a smart car experience. The platform, which is still a concept, uses Cortana to create a smart experience for the user.

Disclaimer: The reporter is attending Microsoft Future Decoded event in Mumbai at the invite of Microsoft India, which is paying for accommodation and travel.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd