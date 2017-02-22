Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella LIVE: Announcements from Future Decoded 2017

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will deliver his keynote address at the Future Decoded 2017 event in Mumbai. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will deliver his keynote address at the Future Decoded 2017 event in Mumbai.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will deliver the keynote address on day two of Future Decoded, touted as India’s largest digital transformation event. Nadella is likely to speak about Microsoft’s enterprise initiatives in India with a focus on cloud-computing for enterprises, though there could be an India-centric announcement as well for the consumer side. Microsoft is investing heavily in the country – it already has three data centres in India.

On Tuesday, Nadella and Flipkart co-founder and CEO Binny Bansal announced that the two companies will be partners on the cloud – Flipkart will exclusively be using Microsoft Azure as its public cloud. Nadella also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, assuring the government of its initiatives in healthcare and education. Nadella also participated in a round table at NITI Aayog, tapping into cloud computing for good governance in the country.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be present at the event.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Future Decoded

10.33 am: Nadella now talking about SMEs which are relying on digital tools to transform their business. “One of the fundamental changes that cloud has brought about is around productivity, collaboration tools, which are now available to all the SMEs as well. You can truly use what the largest of enterprises in the world are using, anywhere in the world,” says Nadella.

10.30 am: “I had a chance to meet an entrepreneur who is reshaping healthcare. This entrepreneur is using data to reshape diagnostic capabilities. The fact that diabetes can be monitored in a more effective manner can reshape healthcare,” says Nadella.

10.29 am: Nadella focusing on the cloud business of Microsoft in India. Talks about how Microsoft Azure will be used by Flipkart. This was announced yesterday.

10.27 am: “The cloud infrastructure we’ve bought to India has helped in digital transformation in India,” says Nadella. Technology is shaping every business, shaping government sector, and the lives of daily people, adds Microsoft CEO.

10.26 am: “I’m a product of Microsoft technology, and I always keep that in mind,” says Nadella.

10.25 am: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on stage. “Our mission is to empower everyone person, every organisation on the planet to achieve more. It has a deep sense of meaning for us.”

10.15 am Apollo Hospital’s joint managing director Sangita Reddy on stage talking about how technology is changing healthcare. “Technology is influencing procedures in healthcare drastically,” she points out. “We’re looking at healthcare access differently. The big change is in the way we are looking at healthcare,” she says.

“We’re moving from a sick-care version of healthcare, we are moving to a preventive stage in health care. Hopefully with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we can scale at skill level to ensure better health care for everyone, even those in remote areas,” points out Reddy.

10.00 am: Microsoft President for India Anant Maheshwari on stage: “I keep hearing this is a new Microsoft, one we’ve not seen before. Our mission is to empower everyone, every organisation. It reflects in the way we do things today.”

9.40 am: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are also going to be present at the event. Microsoft will have a live-stream on YouTube for the keynote.

9.30am: We are waiting for the Microsoft event to start. Satya Nadella is expected to make some big announcements at the Future Decoded event. Microsoft has been working closely with government agencies in India as well, and we could hear some news around this.

