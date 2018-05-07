Microsoft Build 2018: Live stream, start time, and expectations

Microsoft Build 2018 will begin on May 7 and run through May 9 in Seattle. Microsoft Build 2018 will begin on May 7 and run through May 9 in Seattle.

Microsoft is gearing up for its annual Build developer conference, which is happening today. It’s the company’s largest event of the year, hosting over 6,000 developers. The developer conference is taking place in Seattle and will clash with Google I/O. At Build, Microsoft focuses on services and platforms – be it Windows 10, Office 365, Mixed Reality or the Azure cloud computing platform. Here’s what to expect from Microsoft’s Build 2018 developer conference.

Microsoft Build 2018: How to watch the keynote?

Microsoft Build 2018 will begin on May 7 and run through May 9 in Seattle. The event will kickstart in the morning with an inaugural keynote by CEO Satya Nadella. The keynote is scheduled to start at 8:30 am local time (or 9 pm in India). As usual, Microsoft will livestream the keynote speeches from “Day One” and “Day Two” of the developer conference. Microsoft streams the Build conference on its Channel 9 website. There will also be a livestream available through a dedicated Build 2018 website.

Microsoft Build 2018: What to expect?

This is a developer conference, so there won’t be any announcement related to a new hardware. Instead, Microsoft will be spending time on Artificial intelligence, intelligent cloud, and beyond. Microsoft will, of course, talk about its Windows 10 operating system at Build. Microsoft recently rolled out a new update for Windows 10 devices. However, the company could talk about the upcoming Redstone release. Other than that, Microsoft is expected to talk about Windows Sets, and Fluent Design.

Microsoft has been deeply involved to make Mixed Reality, but the reality is that the response has been mixed so far. At Build 2018, Microsoft will once again try to convince developers to create unique experiences and apps for the Mixed reality platform.

It is hard not to talk about the enterprise space at the annual Build developer conference. The company’s cloud business is doing really well, and Microsoft will indeed talk about how it can make Azure better for developers. Also, the company is likely to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Although its Cortana assistant is available on over 141 million devices, it seems to be lagging behind Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. We can expect Microsoft’s Cortana to get new features at this year’s Build developer conference.

Last year, Microsoft announced that there are over 100 million Office 365 users worldwide. Given that the company has already launched Office 2019, we can expect the company to talk about the latest update.

