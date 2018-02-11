Microsoft Build 2018 developer conference starts on May 7 in Seattle, to clash with Google I/O

Microsoft Build 2018 is scheduled to run from May 7 to May 9 in Seattle Microsoft Build 2018 is scheduled to run from May 7 to May 9 in Seattle

Microsoft is hosting this year’s Build developer conference on May 7 through May 9 in Seattle. Interestingly, Build 2018 will happen at the same time as I/O 2018, Google’s flagship annual developer conference. Google I/O 2018 is scheduled to run from May 8 to May 10 in Mountainview, California. Most attendees will have to make a choice between either of the two, so it’s a bit puzzling for sure.

Registrations for Build 2018 will open from February 15. The full conference pass is priced at $2,495 (or approx Rs 160,232). If you are a developer and interested in attending Build 2018, all you need to visit the official event website to register your presence at the annual developer conference. Microsoft is yet to disclose what it plans to announce at this year’s Build developer conference. According to the official website, the theme of Build 2018 will be ‘Code your tomorrow’. Logically, the company will likely preview the late 2018 release of Windows 10, as well as updates to Azure and Visual Studio.

At last year’s Build developer conference, Microsoft announced a slew of new updates and features, including the Fall Creators update for Windows 10, Visual Studio coding platform for Mac, Cortana skills, Microsoft Graph, and Project Emma, among others. Like past few years, don’t expect any new hardware at Build 2018. The conference is typically reserved for developers.

Microsoft Build returns to Seattle May 7-9, 2018. Developers, join us as we explore the future of technology. #MSBuild http://t.co/e6X6Vejr77 pic.twitter.com/zf660MM3cI — Microsoft (@Microsoft) February 8, 2018

If Microsoft will be busy hosting its annual developer conference in May, then Google is also not far behind. The latter company was the first one to announce that its developer conference will kick start on May 8 to May 10 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Google will preview the next version of Android, updates to Android Wear and Daydream VR, and a possible launch of its subscription-based video game streaming service.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd