Microsoft Build 2018: AI, intelligent cloud will create new opportunities for developers

Microsoft wants every developer to become an AI developer if they want to create unique experiences across the cloud and multi-devices. “The era of the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge is upon us,” CEO Satya Nadella said in his keynote address Monday morning at Microsoft’s Build conference for developers in Seattle.

At Build 2018, Microsoft has announced many initiatives including a $25 million, five-year AI for Accessibility programme that will help the developer community to create accessible and intelligent AI solutions to benefit over a billion people with disabilities around the world.

Other than that, Microsoft announced a joint effort with Qualcomm to create a vision AI developer kit running Azure IoT Edge. Meanwhile, DJI, the world’s biggest drone company, is partnering with Microsoft to create a new SDK for Windows 10 PCs. The SDK will bring full flight control and real-time data transfer capabilities to Windows 10 devices globally.

The Redmond-based company also shared some statistics for Microsoft products. Microsoft’s latest Windows 10, is now being used on 700 million devices every month, the company says. Last year, that figure was roughly around 500 million active monthly users. Office 365 has more than 135 million people using it per month in organisations.

Microsoft Launcher app on Android will now support enterprise customers including line-of-business (LoB) app discovery and IT advisement on configuration. Also, Microsoft Launcher app will also support Timeline for cross-device app So, now users will be able to access Timeline on an iPhone within the Microsoft Edge.

