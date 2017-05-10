Microsoft Build 2017 starts today: Here’s what to expect at the conference

Microsoft Build 2017 conference starts today and it will start at 8.30 pm IST. Microsoft Build 2017 conference starts today and it will start at 8.30 pm IST.

Microsoft Build conference will start today in Seattle at 11 AM EST, which is around 8.30 pm Indian Standard Time, and the focus will be on Windows 10, Cortana, and software. Microsoft is not expected to make any Surface hardware related announcement at the event. The company had recently announced the Surface Laptop, which is powered by Windows 10 S operating system. So what will be the key announcements at Microsoft Build? Here’s a quick look.

Windows 10

Microsoft has already confirmed that Windows 10 will get two updates in a year, and the next one is scheduled for September. The Creators Update started rolling out April, though Microsoft has warned people not to install this until their device prompts them to do the same. Microsoft gave a first look at the Creators Update in the last Build conference, and according to reports this next build of the OS is codenamed “Redstone 3.”

According to reports, Microsoft will unveil new features like improvements to the Edge browser, Office, the ability to pin contacts to the top, and better power management. Windows UI will also get revamped and images of Project Neon were leaked as well, which show transparent effects will be making a return to the Windows OS.

Also read: Microsoft’s ‘Invoke’ Cortana-powered speaker revealed, to be made by Harman Kardon

Bots and Artificial intelligence

This is a given since Microsoft talked about bots at the last Build as well. Artificial intelligence is another focus area for all the big players, from Google to Amazon, and expect Microsoft to talk about this at the Build Conference.

Cortana-powered Speaker

Microsoft is catching up with Google and Amazon, both of which have their own AI-powered home speakers. Microsoft’s device is being developed by Harman Kardon, and the speaker will be called Invoke. Harman Kardon had put up a dedicated webpage for this, but it was taken down later.

The smart speaker will have a design like the Amazon Echo, 360-degree audio, and yes it will be powered by Cortana. Plus it will have the ability to make and receive calls through Skype.

HoloLens

Microsoft’s HoloLens is the company’s big project on mixed reality, and we are likely to hear some updates around this. HoloLens platform was made open to developers last year, the device was available for developers to pre-order for around $3000.

No Surface Pro 5

It doesn’t look like Microsoft will have any announcements related to the Surface Pro at the Build conference In an interview to CNET, Microsoft’s VP for Surface Devices Panos Panay said “there’s no such thing as a Pro 5”, and it won’t be launching till they can make some meaningful change to the device.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd