Microsoft Build 2017 Day 2 highlights: Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, Story Remix, and more

This year's Microsoft Build conference runs from May 10 to May 12 in Seattle.

Microsoft revealed a slew of announcements on the second-day of its annual Build developers conference in Seattle. The company revealed the next major update for Windows 10 and it will be called the Fall Creators Update. At its Build developers conference, Microsoft also announced Fluent Design, its design system for building user interfaces across devices. Additionally, Microsoft also introduced Windows Story Remix – it’s new creative application designed to let users easily edit photos and create videos.

The Redmond-based giant took everyone by surprise when it announced that Apple will be bringing iTunes to the Windows store. There’s a glut of news to digest, so read on to find all the relevant announcements from the second-day of Microsoft Build developers conference.

Fall Creators Update

Terry Myerson, Microsoft’s executive vice president of the Windows and devices group, revealed the Fall Creators Update for its Windows 10 operating system. The latest update, likely to arrive in September, will bring a lot of features. Firstly, there’s a new feature called Clipboard, which is a cloud-based feature that basically enables copy and pasting between Windows 10, iOS and Android devices.

Next up is Timeline, which will display a timeline consisting of the tasks you have done in the past. For example, if you were editing a Word document last week but want to continue editing it today, all you need to simply open up Timeline and get back to the editing mode. Then there’s something called “Pick Up Where You Left Of”, which will enable users to continue their work on a number of different devices. This Cortana-based feature will work across Windows, iOS, and Android.

Microsoft is bringing OneDrive Placeholders with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. It’s called the “OneDrive Files On-Demand”, which makes it easier to access cloud documents locally.

Fluent Design System

The company finally announced the Fluent Design System, which was earlier known as Project NEON. It’s basically a new design language for Windows 10, and the main agenda is to give developers access to a single design language that will work across a diverse set of platforms. “The Fluent Design System will deliver intuitive, harmonious, responsive and inclusive cross-device experiences and interactions,” Microsoft said in a statement.

Windows Story Remix

As part of the Fall Creators Update, Microsoft announced Windows Story Remix, an application for editing photos and videos. It lets you add soundtracks, annotations, transitions, special effects, and even allow users to add 3D objects to your photos and videos to view in mixed reality. More importantly, it has Windows Ink support to write on photos and videos easily.

iTunes is coming to Windows Store

Microsoft revealed Apple’s iTunes and the Apple Music streaming service will be arriving on the Windows Store later this year. iTunes, is already available on the Windows platform, but the arrival of a Windows Store app is a big deal.

