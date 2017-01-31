Microsoft, Amazon and Expedia to support lawsuit against Trump immigration order

Microsoft, Amazon and Expedia to fight Trump’s order on immigration (Image source : Reuters) Microsoft, Amazon and Expedia to fight Trump’s order on immigration (Image source : Reuters)

Technology giants Microsoft, Amazon and Expedia have come in support for a lawsuit filed by the state of Washington challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Both Amazon and Expedia have each filed declarations in a federal court in Washington. Microsoft, on the other hand, has stated that it would “be happy to testify further if needed”.

The statements outline how each technology company is affected by Trump’s executive order, which blocks the entry of immigrants, predominantly from seven Muslim countries (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan) for 90 days and refugees for 120 days.

The lawsuit, filed by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and State Governor Jay Inslee , accuses the Trump administration of violating the Constitution’s guarantee of Equal Protection, the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause, the right to due process, and the federal Immigration and Nationality Act.

“It is an insult and a danger to all of the people of the state of Washington, of all faiths,” Inslee told reporters according to a Reuters report

The lawsuit asserts that Trump’s immigration order “is separating Washington families, harming thousands of Washington residents, damaging Washington’s economy, hurting Washington-based companies, and undermining Washington’s sovereign interest in remaining a welcoming place for immigrants and refugees”.

In an email to employees, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said the order “is one we do not support”.

“We are a nation of immigrants whose diverse backgrounds, ideas and points of view have helped us build and invent as a nation for over 240 years,” Bezos wrote.

“We reached out to Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle to explore legislative options. Our legal team has prepared a declaration of support for the Washington State Attorney General who will be filing suit against the order. We are working other legal options as well,” he added.

Expedia has sharply criticised President Trump’s immigration executive order in an email to employees. “Expedia believes that the executive order jeopardises its corporate mission and could have a detrimental impact on its business and its employees, as well as the broader US and global travel and tourism industry,” Robert Dzielak, Expedia’s executive vice president and general counsel, said in a statement.

Redmond-based tech giant Microsoft said it has been cooperating with the attorney general’s office to provide information about the impact of the executive order “in order to be supportive”.

